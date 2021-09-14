SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Provence Street, Pioneers and Professional tips: things we learnt in the October 2021 issue of French Property News (plus Living France), out now!

PUBLISHED: 15:31 14 September 2021 | UPDATED: 15:50 14 September 2021

The October issue of French Property News magazine plus Living France is out now

The October issue of French Property News magazine plus Living France is out now

Archant

French property, expert advice, real life stories and much more, all to be found in the new October issue of French Property News which is out now

Denim - DeNîmes - De Nîmes

Denim was invented in Nîmes (more on p.12)

Staycation or Vacation?

Domestic travel accounts for 70% of tourism revenue in France (more on p.25)

Provence Street

Joanna, Countess of Provence and Queen of Naples was like a character from a soap opera (more on p.32)

Culinary Delights

The French consume over 30,000 tonnes of snails every year, and 99% of frog’s legs in France are imported (more on p.44)

Pioneers in Pays de la Loire

Meet the first ever non-French residents of Renazé (more on p.60)

Presidential Residences

Win a copy of the book by Adrien Goetz (more on p.76)

Funeral Faux-Pas

You should never give chrysantheums as a gift, as they are considered funereal (more on p.105)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

On the cover : A handsome four-bedroom house with a pool in Haute-Vienne, on the market for €307,400 with Beaux Villages

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Don’t miss out:

How to find a good removals firm, and avoid a bad one

Prices of Parisian apartments

Learn about taxes in France

Most Read

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

Heart of town: Lovely French properties for sale in popular town centre locations

Townhouse in St Cyprien in Dordogne on the market with Agence Eleonor

6 classic types of French bread

It wouldn't be France without bread...

