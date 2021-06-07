4 of the best French subscription boxes to order
PUBLISHED: 09:47 07 June 2021 | UPDATED: 11:02 07 June 2021
Archant
Enjoy a taste of France wherever you are in the world with these scrumptious subscription boxes
With France out of bounds for many Francophiles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a subscription box offers a taste of France at home. We’ve rounded up four of the best French subscription boxes to order in 2021, perfect for foodies and fashionistas alike.
Made in France Box
Delivery range: Over 220 destinations worldwide including the UK and US
Sample the best of France’s artisans every month with the Made in France box. The team scours France, from Pas-de-Calais to Provence, for the best small producers to share with the world. You can choose from one, three, six and 12-month subscription options for your box of choice – and there is a lot of choice! Try ‘Pour les Bio Addicts’ for organic produce, ‘Je Brille’ for gorgeous jewellery or ‘Pour les Cocos!’ for the discerning gentleman.
Ma Box Française
Delivery range: US
Ma Box Française, run by Nice native Merry Gelinard, aims to provide an authentic taste of France in the US with its three gourmet boxes crammed full of French goodies. Choose from one of three tempting boxes: La Box Francaise de Notre Enfance, with tasty childhood biscuits and sweets; La Box Francaise de Nos Regions, where the delicacies include Bordeaux canelés and Provence honey; and La Box Tout Choco is a must for the chocoholics. It’s the perfect gift for any foodie friend.
OuiPlease
Delivery range: US and Canada
Add some French chic to your wardrobe with this bi-monthly box. It includes products by some of the France’s hottest style brands including jewellery from Les Néréides and bags from 1951 Maison Française. There are also foodie treats slipped in including gourmet macarons and madeleines. Each box follows a theme – past selections have included ‘Voyage’, ‘Amour’ and ‘La Parisienne’.
My French Country Home Box
Delivery range: US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and some European countries
This carefully curated box is the brainchild of French lifestyle writer Sharon Santoni, who started her My French Country Home blog a decade ago to share her life in idyllic Normandy. Aimed at women, each box features six to eight products sourced from French artisans and designers – these could be fragrances, beauty products, jewellery, candles, stationery or even an antique find. You can opt for quarterly or yearly subscriptions, or purchase a one-off box as a gift.
