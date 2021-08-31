Maison Ladurée launches new collaboration with French fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan

The new Laduree x Olympia Le-Tan collaboration promises to be a hit Archant

The brands have collaborated on a collector’s edition macaron presentation box and a special range of book-clutches

Ladurée, the famous French macaron bakery, has announced a new collaboration with Parisian fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan. Olympia Le-Tan’s signature book-clutch, beloved of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman, is the inspiration for a special collector’s edition macaron presentation box.

To mark the collaboration, Ladurée’s macaron maestros have created a gorgeous citrus macaron infused with rosé champagne. The ornate box with its gilt edges makes the perfect keepsake box once you’ve finished devouring the delicious treats inside.

The collaboration also includes an exclusive collection of two embroidered book-clutch bags crafted by the Paris-based designer. Taking around 300 hours per piece to craft, each of the book-clutches are limited to just 77 pieces.

The Maison Ladurée x Olympia Tan presentation box with nine macarons costs £28 and is available from Ladurée’s UK stores from 13 September. The range of embroidered book-clutch bags are available from selected Olympia Le-Tan retailers from 15 September and the prices range from £829.40 to £1330.49.

