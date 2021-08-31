SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Maison Ladurée launches new collaboration with French fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan

PUBLISHED: 11:25 31 August 2021 | UPDATED: 12:50 31 August 2021

The new Laduree x Olympia Le-Tan collaboration promises to be a hit

The new Laduree x Olympia Le-Tan collaboration promises to be a hit

Archant

The brands have collaborated on a collector’s edition macaron presentation box and a special range of book-clutches

Ladurée, the famous French macaron bakery, has announced a new collaboration with Parisian fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan. Olympia Le-Tan’s signature book-clutch, beloved of celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman, is the inspiration for a special collector’s edition macaron presentation box.

To mark the collaboration, Ladurée’s macaron maestros have created a gorgeous citrus macaron infused with rosé champagne. The ornate box with its gilt edges makes the perfect keepsake box once you’ve finished devouring the delicious treats inside.

The special macaron presentation boxThe special macaron presentation box

The collaboration also includes an exclusive collection of two embroidered book-clutch bags crafted by the Paris-based designer. Taking around 300 hours per piece to craft, each of the book-clutches are limited to just 77 pieces.

The Maison Ladurée x Olympia Tan presentation box with nine macarons costs £28 and is available from Ladurée’s UK stores from 13 September. The range of embroidered book-clutch bags are available from selected Olympia Le-Tan retailers from 15 September and the prices range from £829.40 to £1330.49.

A peek inside the special edition boxA peek inside the special edition box

______________________________________________________________________________________

You might also like...

French macarons are the most Instagrammed European food

5 different versions of French macarons and where to try them

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Topic Tags:

Most Read

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Moving an antiques business from England to rural France

Sheryl Mills in her cider barn brocante in Mayenne ©Melissa Raton

Most Read

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Moving an antiques business from England to rural France

Sheryl Mills in her cider barn brocante in Mayenne ©Melissa Raton

Latest from the Complete France

Maison Ladurée launches new collaboration with French fashion brand Olympia Le-Tan

The new Laduree x Olympia Le-Tan collaboration promises to be a hit

3 summer cocktails to make with Blanche Armagnac

Clear white armagnac is the perfect ingredient for a summer cocktail

Reader experience: What is it like travelling to and from France on holiday post-Brexit and under new Covid rules?

Colourful houses in the Languedoc. Pic: Pascale Gueret/Getty

French Property: Prices of Parisian apartments by arrondissement

Here are some of the Parisian apartments on FrancePropertyShop.com

Moving to France: How to find a good removals firm – and avoid a bad one!

Do your due diligence to find a good removals firm (c) evgenyatamanenko Getty Images